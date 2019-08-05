Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.35

Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.35 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42.65 ($0.56), with a volume of 7361502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.80 ($0.61).

The firm has a market cap of $387.54 million and a PE ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.88.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust Company Profile (LON:WPCT)

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodford Patient Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodford Patient Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.