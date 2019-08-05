WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.17, 41,254 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 35,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) by 1,377.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.08% of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

