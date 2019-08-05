Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th.

Shares of WETF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 12,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,152. The stock has a market cap of $921.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 79,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $496,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 131.7% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

