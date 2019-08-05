WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 232,249 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 797,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 349,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $3,107,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 344,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other Antero Resources news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 16,094,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $99,301,152.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,214 shares in the company, valued at $717,040.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,050 shares of company stock worth $330,062 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. 309,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,312,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.