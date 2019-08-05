Wings Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,661.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $66,661.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Kyber Network, Gatecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00238269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.05 or 0.01320238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00021490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00103562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

