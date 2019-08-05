WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WIMHY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WIMHY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,961. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

