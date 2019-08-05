Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000.

EEMA stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,253. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $58.13 and a twelve month high of $70.95.

