Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,586 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

KHC stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 141,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

