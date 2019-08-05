Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.42. 12,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REZI. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other news, insider Michael G. Nefkens acquired 4,964 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,570.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III acquired 6,300 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $126,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,074 shares of company stock valued at $407,561. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

