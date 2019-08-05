Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 422,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 451,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,018,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,691. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

