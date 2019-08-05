Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:SHY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.86. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57.

