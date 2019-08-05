Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $366,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,364.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FUL traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65. HB Fuller Co has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $759.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HB Fuller from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

HB Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

