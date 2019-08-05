Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,051 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,282,743,000 after acquiring an additional 271,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,399,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,780,442,000 after acquiring an additional 860,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

Visa stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,302. The company has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

