Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 126,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 125,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 213,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 149,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.88. 76,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

