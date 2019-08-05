Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 128.9% in the first quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,948,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,764,438,000 after buying an additional 90,312 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.7% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.47.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.23 on Monday, reaching $305.60. 3,152,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.50. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

