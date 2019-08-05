Whittier Trust Co. Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a $226.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

BABA traded down $4.95 on Monday, reaching $156.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,595,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,023,180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

