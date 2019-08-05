Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BHP stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,859. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

