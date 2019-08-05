Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.62. 58,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,425. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $115.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

