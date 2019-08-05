Whittier Trust Co. Buys 12,017 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5,374.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,845,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 2,793,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 10.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,462,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,559,000 after buying an additional 235,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unilever by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,359,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,244,000 after buying an additional 70,252 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Unilever by 4.8% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 579,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at $30,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,471. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

