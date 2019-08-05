WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $297,721.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, ZB.COM, FreiExchange and Bittrex. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $9.45 million and $297,721.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittrex, ZB.COM, LBank, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

