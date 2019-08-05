Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,172 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in HSBC by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

HSBC traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 377,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,210. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $156.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

