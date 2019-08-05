Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,717 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

VTI traded down $4.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 332,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,998. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

