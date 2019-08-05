Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277,894 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,108,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,530,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,212,000.

EFA traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $62.05. 2,800,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,638,803. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

