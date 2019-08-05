Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 446 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.71. The company had a trading volume of 90,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,153. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $197.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,147 shares of company stock worth $6,597,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

