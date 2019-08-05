Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,198 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UN. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Unilever by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 74,175 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.65. 126,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,471. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.