Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,951 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,951 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 818,331 shares of company stock valued at $65,369,215. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,570. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

