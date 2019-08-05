Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after acquiring an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,116 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

PM traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 135,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,347. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.