Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,545,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,170,000 after buying an additional 4,327,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,441,000 after buying an additional 815,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $59,054,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,897,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,171,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 292,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $98,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,675. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

