Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,030 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.70.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,777,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,627 shares of company stock worth $8,638,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.92. 77,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,806. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

