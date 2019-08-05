Westside Investment Management Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,370 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 30.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $74.43. 658,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,455. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $892,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,442.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $874,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.