Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $942,000 in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

Cigna stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.90. 49,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.14.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

