Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on W shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.49.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,290 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $935,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,891,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 477 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $74,440.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at $20,081,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,959. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,413. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

