WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,843,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $38.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,158.22. The stock had a trading volume of 70,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,137.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $830.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

