Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.09. 1,089,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,834,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

