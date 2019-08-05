Wedbush Trims Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Target Price to $15.00

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ HABT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.05 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. Habit Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Habit Restaurants will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 128.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 78,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 40.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,883 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 90.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 19.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

