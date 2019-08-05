Wedbush Cuts GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target to $5.50

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPRO. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoPro from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GoPro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

GPRO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 275,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. GoPro has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, SVP Sandor Barna sold 21,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $162,098.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,280.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $3,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,830,020 shares of company stock valued at $17,281,969 in the last ninety days. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in GoPro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of GoPro by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

