Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,282,743,000 after buying an additional 271,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,399,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,780,442,000 after buying an additional 860,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,302. The firm has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

