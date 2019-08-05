Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Weatherford International shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 11,120,574 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Weatherford International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 314.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 144,148 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 38.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,763,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,358 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 15,663,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 283,349 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 5,683.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 356,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 350,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

