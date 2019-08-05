Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Weatherford International shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 11,120,574 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Weatherford International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.11.
Weatherford International Company Profile (NYSE:WFT)
Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.
