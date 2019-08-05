Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $40,269.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $40,269.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $44,103.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Edmond Macri sold 1,673 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total value of $249,778.90.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $42,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $43,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total value of $45,639.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $48,498.00.

On Saturday, June 15th, Edmond Macri sold 5,012 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $782,172.72.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total value of $47,571.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $42,696.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $43,326.00.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $127.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.10. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

