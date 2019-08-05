Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 108.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

NYSE WM traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $115.49. 693,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

