Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Hanson McClain Inc.

Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 368,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.37. 863,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.91. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

