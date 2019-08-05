Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Holdings Lifted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 59.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial makes up 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $74,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 479,079.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 115,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 114,979 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $176,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $100,400.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.26 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VOYA traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 56,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Voya Financial had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

