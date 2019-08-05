Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VNA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.24 ($59.58).

ETR VNA traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €44.70 ($51.98). The company had a trading volume of 1,005,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.02. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a fifty-two week high of €48.93 ($56.90).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

