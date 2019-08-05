Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 10,082 shares trading hands.

VGZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 6,077.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182,338 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned 0.18% of Vista Gold worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.