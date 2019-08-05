Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 10,082 shares trading hands.
VGZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).
About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
