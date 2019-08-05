VisionX Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. VisionX has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $92,364.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00240617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.01329410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00021339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00101685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

