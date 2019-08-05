Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $69,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $5.76 on Monday, reaching $171.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,302. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

