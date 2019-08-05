Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lowered by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded down $6.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,110,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.79. The stock has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.