Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Down 27%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) was down 27% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Get Video Display alerts:

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Video Display had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Broadcast and Control Center Products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Video Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.