VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Trading Down 2.6%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) shares were down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $36.15, approximately 149 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 140,694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,641,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,943,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000.

