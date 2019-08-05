Viacoin (VIA) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $139,429.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Coinroom, Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00834931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000428 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,151,388 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.